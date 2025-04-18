Market holiday hangover? Unravelling the mystery of truncated trading weeks

What do truncated trading weeks mean for market behaviour? A Mint analysis of data since 2011 showed that the Sensex gained in 60% of the 22 heavily truncated weeks (those with only three trading days). However, in most such cases, it lost these gains the following week. Overall, the benchmark index outperformed both the preceding and subsequent trading weeks in 52% of these cases, suggesting that short weeks don't necessarily equate to particularly weaker or stronger returns.