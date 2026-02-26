Stock market holiday: When will the Indian stock market be closed for Holi?

Stock market holiday: Amid confusion about the exact Holi 2026 date, investors may be unsure about the trade holiday. According to Drik Panchang, Holika Dahan 2026 falls on 2 March 2026, i.e. on Monday next week. However, due to the Chandra Grahan falling on 3rd March 2026, people are confused about the Holi 2026 date, as Holi can't be celebrated on a Chandra Grahan day. Due to this confusion, market investors are unsure whether the Indian stock market holiday for Holi 2026 will be on 3rd March or 4th March 2026.

To avoid this confusion, market participants are advised to check the full list of the stock market holidays 2026 on the BSE and NSE websites. They can log in at the direct BSE website — bseindia.com. After logging in, they need to check trade holidays at the top of the home page. The list of stock market holidays 2026 available on the BSE website states that trade activity on the BSE and the NSE will remain closed on March 3, 2026, for Holi 2026. This means the Indian stock market will remain closed on 3rd March 2026, i.e. on Tuesday next week.

According to BSE, there will be no trade in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment. Trading in Currency Derivatives Segments & NDS-RST and Tri Party Repo segments will also remain closed on 3rd March 2026.

In the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, trading activity will remain suspended during the morning shift from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Trade activity in the evening shift in the Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will resume at 5:00 PM and remain open for the entire evening shift from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

Before Holi 2026, the Indian stock market observed trade holidays on two occasions: 15 January 25026 for the MCGM Election day and 26 January 2026 for the Republic Day celebration. So, Holi will be the third stock market holiday falling on 3rd March 2026.

Stock market holidays in March 2026 After the Holi 2026 stock market holiday, there will be 13 more stock market holidays in 2026. The stock market holiday after Holi will fall on 26 March 2026 for the Shri Ram Navami celebration. The trade holiday on Ram Navami 2026 will be followed by the Shri Mahavir Jayanti festival on 31 March 2026. So, there will be three stock market holidays falling in March 2026.

In April, there will be two stock market holidays falling on 3rd April 2026 for Good Friday, and on 14th April 2026 for Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Two stock market holidays are falling in May 2026: 1st May 2026 for Maharashtra Day, and 28 May 2026 for Bakri Id 2026. In June 2026, there will be just one stock market holiday falling on 26 June 2026 for Muharram. There will be no stock market holidays in July or August.

In September 2026, there will be just one stock market holiday on 14 September, for Ganesh Chaturthi. In October, there will be two stock market holidays: 2nd October 2026 for Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, and 20 October 2026 for Dussehra.

The rest three out of the 16 stock market holidays falling in 2026 are Diwali Balipratipada (10 November 2026), Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (24 November), and Christmas (25 December 2026).

Holi 2026 date The festival of Holi, which is also known as Rangawali Holi or Dhulandi, will be celebrated in March this year. Holi dates change every year and are determined by the Hindu calendar. This year, Holika Dahan will be observed on 3 March, with the auspicious muhurta from 6:22 PM to 8:50 PM. This implies that Holi will be celebrated on Wednesday, 4 March.

Holi 2026 auspicious muhurat and puja time Bhadra Punchha — 1:25 AM to 2:35 AM

Bhadra Mukha — 2:35 AM to 4:30 AM

Holika Dahan during Pradosh without Udaya Vyapini Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins — 05:55 PM on 2 March 2026

Purnima Tithi Ends — 05:07 PM on 3 March 2026