Business News/ Markets / Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Eid?

Is the Indian stock market closed on Monday for Eid?

Asit Manohar

  • To check whether Indian stock market is open on Monday or not, one can login at the BSE website and click at ‘Trading Holidays’ option on top

Stock market news: There are four more stock market holidays in the current year after 15 August 2024.

Stock market holiday: After a week of bullish activity, stock market investors and followers must know about the upcoming holiday. The confusion surrounding the Eid Milad Un Nabi falling on Monday, 16th September 2024, can be resolved by referring to the BSE or NSE website for the official list of stock market holidays 2024. This information is key to planning your trading activities.

Stock market holidays in September 2024

It's best to rely on the BSE website bseindia.com to avoid any confusion. By clicking on the 'Trading Holidays' option, you can access the official and reliable list of stock market holidays in 2024. This source confirms no trading holiday in September 2024, ensuring the Indian stock market will remain open on Monday next week.

Here's full list of stock market holidays 2024

Photo: Courtesy BSE website

Stock market holidays in 2024

According to the list of stock market holidays in 2024, there will be 15 trading holidays in 2024. After 15 August 2024, just four more stock market holidays are left in the current year. Those four trading holidays are 2nd October 2024 (Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti), 1st November 2024 (Diwali/Laxmi Pujan), 15 November 2024 (Guru Nanak Jayanti), and 25 December 2024 (Christmas).

So, the last trading holiday was on 15th August 2024 for the Independence Day celebration, and the next stock market holiday will fall on 2nd October 2024 for the Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

The Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. However, banking stocks witnessed a decent demand throughout the session. Among the frontline indices, the Nifty 50 index lost 32 points and closed at the 25,356 mark, the BSE Sensex went off 71 points and closed at 82,890, whereas the Bank Nifty index added 165 points and finished at 51,938. In the broad market, the Small-cap index outshined the frontline indices after finishing higher by 0.95 per cent. The Mid-cap index ended 0.48 per cent higher.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
