India in multi-year bull-market cycle, says Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai
Ram Sahgal 13 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
India’s macro reset is fuelling the optimism in the equity market that is seeing households joining the party, says Morgan Stanley’s Ridham Desai. While US tariffs may sting, he sees deeper shifts driving a multi-year bull run, backed by fundamentals, not just flows.
A steep reduction of India's twin deficits, robust economic growth underpinned by a recovery in the government's capital expenditure, lower real interest rates and rising profit-to-GDP ratio create the perfect mix for a larger portion of household savings to flow into equities. These factors set the stage for a sustained bull market, interspersed with a possible correction or two over the next few years, believes Ridham Desai, managing director and chief equity strategist India, Morgan Stanley.
