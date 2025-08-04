This should have simultaneously been accompanied with monetary easing, but that only came a little later. By the time you came to September 2024, the annualized fiscal deficit was not running at 4.9%, but at 3.4% because the first quarter was lost in elections and in the second quarter, heavy rains disrupted government activity. So, government capex was running way below what was budgeted. Such a deficit compression cannot come without a cost to growth and that is exactly what happened. That is now behind us. Government spending recovered very nicely after October, and with a lag that has come through in earnings. Last quarter earnings were better than expected, and this quarter's earnings will also be quite okay. So that soft spot is behind us.