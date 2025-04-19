Markets
Beyond the tariff truce: Where can investors find lasting protection?
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 19 Apr 2025, 05:20 AM IST
SummaryThe market is back in green, but US recession fears and the impending end of the tariff pause leave exposed businesses vulnerable. Mint spoke to experts to find where investors can find safety now?
Mumbai: Asia’s financial markets were rattled earlier this month after the US announced sweeping tariffs, imposing a blanket 10% duty on all imports and targeting key economies like India, China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Thailand with steeper levies. China retaliated swiftly, slapping duties as high as 125% on US goods, escalating tensions into a full-blown trade war.
