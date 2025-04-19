Beyond the tariff truce: Where can investors find lasting protection?

Aamar Deo Singh, senior vice president–research at Angel One identified four sectors—electronics, jewellery, textiles, and pharma—as the most exposed. “Pharma sector—currently tariffs have not been announced, but there is bound to be a significant announcement by Donald Trump, so that could have an impact on our pharma companies—to a negative extent. So, that is something we’ll have to see—how the pharma companies actually manage this, because that will hit their cost competitiveness and will increase their prices. Whether US demand holds up is a crucial question—studies suggest that tariffs could add $3,800 to $4,000 to annual household expenses," he said.