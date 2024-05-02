Mint Explainer: What's in store for investors during and after the election?
SummaryWith the stock market having already factored in policy continuity, there's a sense that investor anxiety is low ahead of the general election. There may be some profit-booking, however, as many sectors are priced to perfection
Investors seem to be staying on the sidelines amid the ongoing general election. While opinion polls favour the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, investors are wary of a repeat of 2004, when the Indian stock market crashed after the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance won the election. That crash had led to a bear market that lasted around two years.