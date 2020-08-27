33,500 cr IPOs wait for a turnaround in sentiment

“In the initial phase of the lockdown, there were apprehensions that deals could not happen, but things have changed, and we have started seeing interest from corporates for public issuances. Case in point is the recent IPOs of Rossari and Mindspace, and follow-on public offer (FPO) of Yes Bank, and a spate of qualified institutional placements and rights issues. The markets are giving a signal that they have the capacity to absorb new public issuances. The road shows and interactions with investors are happening digitally and online. The recent IPOs/FPOs have seen excellent retail participation, too. Since the markets continue to be volatile, deal valuations need to factor in the extra element of caution," said Salil Pitale, joint managing director and co-chief executive officer of Axis Capital Ltd.