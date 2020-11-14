'All is well that ends well': Many analysts positive on markets for Samvat 2077

Indian stock markets ended the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 on a positive note when benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended moderately higher on Friday. For the year as a whole, Samvat 2076 delivered smart returns for investors with Sensex gaining 11% though the ride was very volatile. The Sensex had hit a 52-week low of 25,638 in March as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a big selloff across the world.

Many analysts remain bullish on Samvat 2077. Sameet Chavan, chief analyst at Angel Broking, says: “Year 2020 has not been great for mankind as we have had to make a lot of forceful changes in our lives. The pandemic weighed down heavily on health as well as on economies across the world. But it seems that slowly and steadily things are coming back to normal. In fact, a lot of positivity across the globe lifted markets at fresh record highs."

"All’s well that ends well and hence, from hereon we can see a brighter picture till the next Samvat. On the upside, the next milestone of 13000 is likely to be achieved very soon; in fact, we do not rule out the possibility of reaching 13100 – 13200 in the forthcoming week itself. Any dip towards 12600 – 12450 should be used as a buying opportunity," he says.

"Traders are advised not to expect any meaningful correction in the near future and hence, do not venture into taking contradictory bets in such strong bull run. We are sounding extremely optimistic because almost all major sectors are contributing to this surge and hence, can be considered a robust one."

HDFC Securities remains cautiously optimistic on Samvat 2077. "All in all after a turbulent past year, we can look forward to a relatively sedate but selectively rewarding year," the brokerage said.

"India still is not out of woods as far as the Covid pandemic is concerned or its impact on macro or micro is concerned – though latest macro and micro data are encouraging," it added.

In the new Samvat, investors need to look at asset class diversification, sector diversification, spreading investments over time (by way of SIP or staggered investments), it added.

For the coming holiday-shortened week, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd, believes the global cues will again on focus as there are no major domestic triggers and corporate earnings season is almost over. Indian markets will remain closed on Monday.

"In the case of any dip, it would find support around the 12,400-12,500 zone. Meanwhile, we suggest focusing on the broader markets as we’re seeing fresh traction but stick to the quality midcap and smallcap names," he says.

