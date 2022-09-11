Kedia has been passionate about the market since the early age of 14 and began investing when he turned 19. After the promoter, Kedia and his company Kedia Securities are one of the largest shareholders in several listed companies.
Indian investor Vijay Kedia's long-term investment mantra is to invest like a bull but sit like a bear. He also guides to watch the market like an eagle. Kedia has been passionate about the market since the early age of 14 and began investing when he turned 19. After the promoter, Kedia and his company Kedia Securities are one of the largest shareholders in several listed companies. He publicly holds 16 stocks with Tejas Networks and Vaibhav Global being his most valued stocks.
Through his Twitter account, on September 10, Kedia retweeted his long-term investment mantra, "Invest like a bull, sit like a bear, watch like an eagle."
Last week, Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark and Nifty 50 surpassed 17,900 levels before pulling back due to profit-booking. On Friday, Sensex rose by 104.92 points or 0.18% to settle at 59,793.14, while Nifty 50 closed at 17,833.35 higher by 34.60 points or 0.19%.
BSE-listed equity firms' market cap stood at nearly ₹283.04 lakh crore extending its fresh all-time high.
Overall, in the week from September 5 to 9, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have advanced over 1% each.
Tejas Networks is the largest stock in Vijay Kedia's portfolio with his holding valuing up to ₹243.8 crore as of September 9, 2022, as per Trendlyne data. Vaibhav Global is the second big stock with his holding amounting to around ₹121 crore.
Other stocks in Kedia's portfolio are -- Elecon Engineering, Cera Sanitaryware, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Repro India, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Ramco Systems, Heritage Foods, Neuland Laboratories, Talbros Automotive Components, Innovators Facade Systems, Lykis, Atul Auto, and Panasonic Energy India. His holding in these stocks currently values from ₹2 crore to nearly ₹80 crore.
Kedia publicly holds 16 stocks with a net worth of more than ₹784 crore.
In the coming week's trading sessions (September 12-16), the US Fed's ultra hawkish remarks coupled with expectations of a 75 basis points rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) is likely to play a key role in swaying markets globally including domestic equities. Macroeconomic data on inflation, manufacturing, and industrial production is also likely to influence sentiment.
India will announce its CPI inflation data for August and IIP data for July on September 12, while WPI inflation data will be presented on September 14.