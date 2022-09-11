Indian investor Vijay Kedia's long-term investment mantra is to invest like a bull but sit like a bear. He also guides to watch the market like an eagle. Kedia has been passionate about the market since the early age of 14 and began investing when he turned 19. After the promoter, Kedia and his company Kedia Securities are one of the largest shareholders in several listed companies. He publicly holds 16 stocks with Tejas Networks and Vaibhav Global being his most valued stocks.

