‘Market indices likely to see growth in 2021’

Indian stock benchmark indices are expected to witness high single-digit to low double-digit growth in the calendar year 2021, despite pricey valuations, Neelkanth Mishra, managing director, co-head of Asia Pacific Strategy and India equity strategist, Credit Suisse, said on Thursday. According to the brokerage house, Indian equities are no longer cheap, and are only a short distance away from being the most expensive they have ever been.

NSE benchmark Nifty is up around 13% on a year-to-date basis till 17 November 2020, despite economic weakness. The 12-month forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples are at present around 20% higher than 31 January 2020.

Credit Suisse said earnings will be the main driver of the market, which will be dependent on the upgrades to the financial year 2023 EPS (earnings per share). “Despite the fact that markets are very expensive, we do not expect a sharp fall. We think that earnings upgrades are likely for FY22 and FY23. Therefore, a high single-digit to low double-digit growth can be expected in the market in 2021," Mishra added.

According to Credit Suisse, if Nifty and current FY22 and FY23 index EPS forecasts sustain, P/E ratios are likely to go back to pre-pandemic levels in a year’s time. “Any reasonable strategy must factor in lower or at best unchanged P/E going forward," Credit Suisse said in a note.

