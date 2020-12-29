'More catching up is possible' in Nifty Bank, says Geojit Financial

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: "We have hit 13900 this morning and the 14000 mark should now be a mere formality to achieve. There is always a possibility for the markets to shy away from that level since it's a psychological whole number! If we sustain 14000, we should look out for 14200. During the recent correction, the Nifty has made a good base at the 13100-13200 level. Until that does not break, we are in bullish territory."