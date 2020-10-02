'Nasdaq whale' resurfaces as Facebook, Amazon see option trades

That software and internet stocks would surge so far in the year of a worldwide pandemic and attendant global recession has sent some analysts searching for alternative explanations for the gains. Some speculated that frenzied options buying by institutions and individuals -- as well as follow-on buying by big funds after SoftBank’s positions came to light -- whipped up momentum by forcing dealers to purchase stocks as hedges. An onslaught of day trading by newly minted stay-at-home speculators has pushed options volume in some stocks to the highest in decades.