‘Sebi has to balance development, regulation, investor protection’
Sebi official Amarjeet Singh's comments come in the backdrop of a significant increase in corporate governance failures over the past few years.
Mumbai: The role of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is to maintain a fine balance between regulating and developing markets, and protecting investor interest, a senior official said on Thursday.
