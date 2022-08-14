"Growth comes from chaos, not order" big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once said. It makes one wonder what exactly the 'Warren Buffett of India' meant by this quote, but then if looked upon his net worth and how his earnings from stocks have held a roller coaster pattern over the past more than two decades, one will understand these words along the lines. Sadly, the man who spoke many such inspirational quotes on investments in stocks -- has passed away this Sunday morning in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. Jhunjhunwala was the epitome of how to make a success from the stock market and he did achieve it. He walked the talk! Even though he is no more with us, he is still among the biggest investors in India. His wealth from stocks has marked his name on the Forbes list of billionaires. But Jhunjhunwala didn't like to boost his success. Instead, he said, "you take success with paranoia".

