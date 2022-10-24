'We wish them happy Diwala'; Samir Arora to investors in China markets

Founder and fund manager at Helios Capital Management, Samir Arora wishes 'Happy Diwala' to investors in China markets. On Monday, Arora tweeted a snippet of a survey carried out by Morgan Stanley which shows that more investors have increased their allocation to China over the past three months despite Chinese equities' relatively weak performance.
In Arora's tweet, the snippet stated that Morgan Stanley's equities sales and trading team conducted the latest investors survey on China from September 2 to September 16, 2022, with a total of 78 responses.
The survey revealed that despite relative weak market performance for Chinese equities, more investors have increased their allocation to China over the past three months compared to the last survey (42% versus 21%). Not just that, the mix of investors being OW has also increased by 10% points to 32% in the latest poll.
Further, the survey showed that long/short managers have been relatively more aggressive than LO managers, with 46% of them having increased exposure to China versus only 33% for LO managers.
Arora said, "We wish them happy Diwala."
An AFP report on Monday said that China's economy grew at a faster pace than forecast in the third quarter but investors reacted with alarm to President Xi Jinping's sweeping new powers over the ruling Communist Party. Xi secured an expected third term as a leader at a party Congress over the weekend but surprised observers by stacking leadership positions with proteges and allies.
The Chinese government delayed releasing the country's economic data last week. On Monday, the official data stated that the economy grew 3.9% yoy for the third quarter. It is expected that the Chinese economy may record some of its weakest quarterly growth since 2022 as it is struggling with Covid-19 restrictions and real estate crises.
On Sunday, President Xi bagged a precedent-breaking third leadership term. He introduced a new Politburo Standing Committee filled with loyalists.
On Wall Street today, the US-listed shares of Chinese companies dropped on Monday as investors carry panic selling over worries that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team may prioritise ideology-driven policies at the cost of private sector growth. Stocks like Alibaba, JD.com, and Baidu crashed between 14-17% despite the benchmark S&P inching up. Further, iShares MSCI China ETF plummeted by 10%.
Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon said, "The concern is that the Chinese government is continuing to move to a more socialist economic model under Xi which may require Chinese companies to place ever more focus on social goals rather than profitability," reported Reuters. Meckler added, "By consolidating power, Xi is likely to face little opposition to this form of nationalization of corporate interests."
Earlier on Monday, Hong Kong's index Hang Seng dipped by at least 6.4% to 15,180.69 -- reaching a 13-years low. Also, China's SSE Composite Index declined by over 2% to 2,977.56. Chinese blue-chip shares also tumbled.
In its latest projection, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects China's economy to record a growth of 3.2% in 2022 and further to rise to 4.4% next year. China is the second-largest economy in the world currently.
