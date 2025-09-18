₹0.03 to ₹24.15: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹8.05 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in Indian stock market, especially at the time when geopolitical cues are at peak, can be a difficult ballgame alltogether. Therefore, careful stock selection becomes crucial, demanding thorough research and detailed analysis.

We bring you the share price journey of Integrated Industries shares, which has constantly outperformed the market and rewarded investors with multibagger returns.

Integrated Industries share price, which was once priced at ₹0.30 in September 2020, is now trading at ₹24.15 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹8.05 crore.

The calculation doesn't include the post-bonus and post-split benefit. The company witnessed stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on September 1, 2024 and announced bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 in April last year.

Integrated Industries share price overview On Thursday, the penny stock rallied as much as 8.81 per cent to ₹24.70 on BSE.

The penny stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by soaring over 82,233.33 per cent in five years.

However, the multibagger penny stock has failed to impress short-term investors as the scrip has largely remained in negative territory. The stock has descended 37 per cent in last one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has declined over 15.24 per cent since the beginning of 2025, falling from ₹29.14 to the current market level.

Integrated Industries Q1 results 2025 Integrated Industries delivered strong performance in the June 2025 quarter, with net sales soaring 78.29% year-on-year to ₹249.85 crore — marking its highest revenue in five quarters.

Operating profit rose to ₹25.51 crore, maintaining its upward trajectory, while profit before tax (PBT) jumped 77.79% YoY to ₹24.73 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) also grew 51.7% YoY to ₹19.69 crore.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹0.84, reflecting improved profitability and higher shareholder returns.

Previously known as Integrated Technologies Ltd., the company was renamed Integrated Industries Limited in May 2023. Established in 1995 and headquartered in Noida, it focuses on manufacturing organic and inorganic food products, bakery goods, and processed foods for both domestic and global markets.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.