Multibagger stock: Investing in the stock market is often viewed as a journey that requires both patience and strategy. Investors who identify promising companies early and remain committed to their holdings typically reap the greatest rewards. Unlike short-term trading, which focuses on quick gains, long-term investors recognize the importance of staying invested in companies with solid fundamentals, strong growth potential, and industry leadership.

One such stock is Raj Rayon Industries, which has rewarded its investors with multibagger returns.

Raj Rayon Industries Limited, founded in 1993 and located in Silvassa, India, focuses on producing and trading polyester chips along with a diverse range of polyester and processed yarns.

The company's product lineup features trilobal, cationic, cotluk, colored, fire-retardant, anti-microbial, tri-lobal, and octa-lobal yarns. Additionally, it offers full dull, semi-dull, doped-dyed yarns, micro filaments, and yarns with different degrees of intermingling, ranging from non-intermingle to high intermingle.

Raj Rayon Industries also caters to global markets by exporting its products to various countries, including Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Iran, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, Poland, Spain, Syria, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company was initially called Raj Rayon Limited before changing its name to its current form in August 2010.

Multibagger returns Over the past five years, the Raj Rayon Industries stock has surged multifold from ₹0.50 to ₹20 per share, delivering gains nearly 39,960 per cent on National Stock Exchange (NSE).