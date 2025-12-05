₹0.05 to ₹29.80: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹5.96 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the Indian stock market can be particularly challenging when geopolitical tensions are at peak. This makes it essential to choose stocks wisely, backed by solid research and in-depth analysis.

Here, we look at the share price journey of Integrated Industries, a company that has consistently outperformed the broader market and delivered multibagger returns to its investors.

Integrated Industries share price, which was once priced at ₹0.50 in December 2020, is now trading at ₹29.80 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹5.96 crore.

The calculation doesn't include the post-bonus and post-split benefit. The company witnessed stock split from ₹10 to ₹1 on September 1, 2024 and announced bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1 in April last year.

Integrated Industries share price overview On Friday, the multibagger penny stock rallied as much as 5% to ₹29.80 on BSE.

The penny stock has more than quadruped its investors wealth by surging nearly 59,500% in last five years.

However, the stock has remained volatile in the last one year. The scrip has ascended over 19% in last six months but has fallen 18% in one year.

Looking the short-term performance, the penny stock has delivered 11% returns in just five sessions and 24% in a month.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the multibagger penny stock has gained 2.23%, since the beginning of 2025.

Integrated Industries Q2 results 2025 In its November 13 exchange filing, Integrated Industries announced that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, jumped 108% year-on-year to ₹29.88 crore, up from ₹14.40 crore in the same period last year.

Operational revenue climbed 54% to ₹286.46 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to ₹186.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Total expenses rose significantly as well, increasing 49% to ₹257.13 crore for the September quarter.

For the half-year period, net sales surged 64% to ₹536.72 crore, while net profit doubled to ₹54.66 crore in H1 FY26, reflecting robust operations and steady market demand.

Integrated Industries Ltd, a fast-growing player in the food sector, continues to focus on innovation, quality, and sustainable growth. The company is expanding its market footprint while reinforcing its long-standing reputation for excellence.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.