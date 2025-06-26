₹0.12 to ₹39.86: Multibagger penny stock silently turns ₹1 lakh into ₹3.32 crore in five years

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has witnessed extreme volatility recently due to rise in geopolitical tensions like Trump tariffs, Israel-Iran war etc. Therefore, it is very difficult for investors to find such stocks which could give them favourable return. Keeping that in mind, we bring you the share price journey of multibagger penny stock Hazoor Multi Projects.

Hazoor Multi Projects, which was once priced at ₹0.12 in June 2020, is now trading at ₹39.86 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹3.32 crore.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price overview Hazoor Multi Projects share price opened at ₹40.22 apiece in Thursday's trading session as compared to previous close of ₹39.83 apiece.

The penny stock has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by surging over 33,075 per cent.

However, the multibagger penny stock has failed to impress short-term investors. In last one year, Hazoor Multi Projects shares have grown significantly over 13 per cent, meanwhile, have descended over 17 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has slided over 25.59 per cent since the beginning of 2025, falling from ₹53.43 to the current market level.

Hazoor Multi Projects Q4 results 2025 The company reported a sharp decline of nearly 69% in net profit, which stood at ₹16.78 crore, down from ₹53.93 crore in the same period last year, as per its consolidated financial statements.

Its revenue from core real estate operations also fell significantly by 46%, reaching ₹249 crore in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, compared to ₹464 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

On Friday, 30 May 2025, the Board of Directors of Hazoor Multi Projects announced a final dividend of ₹0.20 per share for the financial year 2024-25, on shares with a face value of Re 1 each.

“The board has recommended to declare the final dividend of ₹0.20/- (Twenty Paise only) per equity share having face value of Re 1/- each, fully paid-up, i.e. 20% to the shareholders for the financial year 2024-25,” said the company in the exchange filing.