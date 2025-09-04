₹0.16 to ₹41.48: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹2.59 crore in 10 years

Multibagger penny stock: The Indian stock market has been facing heightened volatility, fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, including US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. The ongoing geopolitical cues have created a challenging landscape for investors, making it harder to find stocks that can withstand the turbulence while still delivering solid returns.

Advertisement

Amid this uncertainty, one stock that has consistently outperformed and rewarded investors is the multibagger penny stock, Hazoor Multi Projects.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price, which was once priced at ₹0.16 in September 2015, is now trading at ₹41.48 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 10 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹2.59 crore.

The stock has traded ex-bonus in 1:10 in between in 2024. But, we are not adding the post-bonus benefits in this calculation.

Hazoor Multi Projects share price overview The multibagger penny stock Hazoor Multi Projects witnessed a downturn of less than a per cent in Thursday's trading session from previous close of ₹41.27 on BSE.

Advertisement

The penny stock has given multibagger returns by surging over 41,130 per cent in five years.

However, looking the share price trend of Hazoor Multi Projects, the multibagger penny stock has remained volatile in last one year.

The multibagger stock descended over 10 per cent in a month, however, ascended 20 per cent in six months. The penny stock fell over 17 per cent in last one year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has plunged over 23 per cent since the beginning of 2025, declining from ₹53.43 to the current market level.

Hazoor Multi Projects fundraising details In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said that the board considered and approved allotment of 60,000 equity shares having face value of ₹1 each at an issue price of ₹30 each. The allotment comes after the conversion of 6,000 warrants, for which the company received a final payment of ₹13.5 lakh.

Advertisement

This conversion has raised the company’s issued and paid-up capital to ₹23,00,48,910, with the newly issued shares carrying the same rights as existing ones. After this transaction, 82,90,950 warrants remain pending for future conversion.

“We wish to inform you that the fund-raising committee of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, September 03rd, 2025, inter-alia, considered and approved the allotment of 60,000 equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 30/- each (including a premium of Rs. 29/- each), consequent upon the conversion of 6,000 Warrants issued at an Issue Price of Rs. 300/-each, after adjusting the number of shares, paid-up capital per share and premium per share post sub-division of nominal value of the Equity Share of the Company from 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each to 10 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each, to the following person belonging to the “Non-Promoters/Public Category”, on preferential basis, upon receipt of balance amount aggregating to Rs. 13,50,000/-(Rupees Thirteen Lakhs Fifty Thousand only) at the rate of Rs. 225/- per warrant (being 75% of the issue price per warrant) from the allottees pursuant to the exercise of their rights of conversion into equity shares,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement