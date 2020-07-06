Indian indices ended higher for the fourth straight session today on the back of positive global cues and news of de-escalation in border tensions between India and China. At close, Nifty up 1.5% at 10763 while Sensex rose 466 points to 36,487. In four days, the Sensex has risen about 1,600 points.

"The India Volatility index ended at a four-month low, down 2.2% to 25.19. Volumes on the NSE were above recent average with banks, auto, metals and realty stocks performing well while pharma stocks underperformed," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Among Sensex stocks, shares of HDFC Bank rose 2.7%, pushing the Nifty Bank Index about 1.6% higher. Heavyweights TCS rose 3% while RIL notched another record close, settling 3.5% higher. Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd led gains in percentage terms, rising 7.6%.

Global stock markets today rose to four-month highs as better economic data, combined with unprecedented stimulus by central banks, boosted investor sentiment despite rising coronavirus infections in the United States and many other countries. On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark S&P 500 index was up 1.4%.

Here is what analysts said on today’s market performance

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Indian equities mirrored the global markets rally and closed substantially higher. US futures also traded higher on the back of fresh prospects of an expansion of economic stimulus. Nifty closed above the level of 10750 under the leadership of financials and Reliance Industries. Our markets are receiving every day one or the other booster dose of positive news flow, which has been keeping the bullish trend intact. However, the Nifty is leaving un-filled price gaps that would cause negatively in the near term. Be stock specific for the time being and buy Nifty if it corrects to support levels. Support for Nifty exists at 10700 and 10650."

Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The markets might want to take support around the 10650-10750 area and then resume its uptrend. If we close below 10650 we might fall to levels closer to 10400. Until then the trend remains positive and we could attempt 11000 on the Nifty.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP securities

"Disengagement in the Galwan Valley fired up the Bulls today as Reliance, Maruti and Bajaj Finance notched up smart gains. The key highlight of the day was the participation seen in the broader market in select PSU stocks."

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities

"Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday as investors counted on a revival in Chinese activity to boost global economic growth. Also better than expected regional economic data and elevated liquidity levels boosted positive sentiments. European shares headed towards a one-month high on Monday, with a rally in China's markets setting an upbeat tone as investors banked on the world's second biggest economy to lead a recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump.

Technically, the Nifty keeps surpassing one resistance after the other. 10,827-10,943 band is the next set of resistance. Over the next few days 11,100-11,150 on the Nifty seems likely. 10,631 is the support. However Nifty has made a few upgaps in this upmove. These could be filled in the next fall."

