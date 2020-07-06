1,600 points in 4 days as Sensex rally rolls on. What analysts say

“Indian equities mirrored the global markets rally and closed substantially higher. US futures also traded higher on the back of fresh prospects of an expansion of economic stimulus. Nifty closed above the level of 10750 under the leadership of financials and Reliance Industries. Our markets are receiving every day one or the other booster dose of positive news flow, which has been keeping the bullish trend intact. However, the Nifty is leaving un-filled price gaps that would cause negatively in the near term. Be stock specific for the time being and buy Nifty if it corrects to support levels. Support for Nifty exists at 10700 and 10650."