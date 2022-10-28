Supreme Petrochem Ltd

The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In reference to our intimation to Stock Exchanges dated 27/10/2022 pertaining to Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend declared by Company on 27/10/2022 @100% viz. ₹4/- per share, we would like to inform you that, in consultation with the Board, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been revised to November 09, 2022 in lieu of November 04, 2022 as intimated earlier, As such the Shareholders of the Company as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 will be eligible for payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend declared by the Company on 27/10/2022."