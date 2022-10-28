Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the metals and mining industry with a market cap of ₹1,268.73 Cr. On the other side, Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹6,496.36 Cr and the company deals in the Chemical sector. The Board of Directors of these two individual companies met today and changed the record date for the interim dividend which the potential buyers should be aware of.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the metals and mining industry with a market cap of ₹1,268.73 Cr. On the other side, Supreme Petrochem Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹6,496.36 Cr and the company deals in the Chemical sector. The Board of Directors of these two individual companies met today and changed the record date for the interim dividend which the potential buyers should be aware of.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the corporation has announced an interim dividend of INR 5 per equity share of INR 10/- apiece. Previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the record date for determining the list of shareholders who would be eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend has been changed to November 4, 2022.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys
For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the corporation has announced an interim dividend of INR 5 per equity share of INR 10/- apiece. Previously scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, the record date for determining the list of shareholders who would be eligible to receive the aforementioned interim dividend has been changed to November 4, 2022.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 27th October 2022 intimating record date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have revised the record date to 4th November 2022 instead of 2nd November 2022 for the purpose of Interim Dividend in compliance with Regulation 42(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015." The eligible shareholders will get the said interim dividend on or before Saturday, 26th November 2022.
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “Further to our letter dated 27th October 2022 intimating record date under Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors have revised the record date to 4th November 2022 instead of 2nd November 2022 for the purpose of Interim Dividend in compliance with Regulation 42(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015." The eligible shareholders will get the said interim dividend on or before Saturday, 26th November 2022.
The shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys closed today at ₹235.60 apiece, down by 1.75% from the previous close of ₹239.80. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 147,403 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 50,896 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 46.96% so far in 2022.
The shares of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys closed today at ₹235.60 apiece, down by 1.75% from the previous close of ₹239.80. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 147,403 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 50,896 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 46.96% so far in 2022.
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In reference to our intimation to Stock Exchanges dated 27/10/2022 pertaining to Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend declared by Company on 27/10/2022 @100% viz. ₹4/- per share, we would like to inform you that, in consultation with the Board, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been revised to November 09, 2022 in lieu of November 04, 2022 as intimated earlier, As such the Shareholders of the Company as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 will be eligible for payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend declared by the Company on 27/10/2022."
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
The company has said today in a stock exchange filing that “In reference to our intimation to Stock Exchanges dated 27/10/2022 pertaining to Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend declared by Company on 27/10/2022 @100% viz. ₹4/- per share, we would like to inform you that, in consultation with the Board, the Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend has been revised to November 09, 2022 in lieu of November 04, 2022 as intimated earlier, As such the Shareholders of the Company as at the close of business hours on Wednesday, November 09, 2022 will be eligible for payment of aforesaid Interim Dividend declared by the Company on 27/10/2022."
The shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed today at ₹688.00 apiece, down by 3.38% from the previous close of ₹712.05. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 142,315 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 37,133 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 3.11% so far in 2022.
The shares of Supreme Petrochem Ltd closed today at ₹688.00 apiece, down by 3.38% from the previous close of ₹712.05. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 142,315 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 37,133 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 3.11% so far in 2022.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.