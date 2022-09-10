Stock splits and bonus shares are corporate actions that make existing shareholders watch stock price movements. A bonus issue is when shareholders get more shares in a specific ratio depending on their shareholdings. Without altering the worth of each shareholder's holding, a stock split divides the company's prevailing outstanding shares into a number of shares based on a ratio. If you own shares in Bajaj Finserv and AAA Technologies, you should keep an eye out for price fluctuations that will affect these stocks in the coming week as a result of corporate activities like bonus shares and stock splits.

Bajaj Finserv

The company has announced that it will issue one bonus equity share with a face value of one rupee for every one fully paid-up equity share worth one rupee. Consequently, investors will get one bonus share for each share they held on the record date. The shares will trade ex-bonus on September 13, 2022, and the record date has been determined as September 14, 2022 based on data available on the NSE. The proposal for a stock split or subdivision of equity shares in a ratio of 1:5 has also been approved by the board. In a filing with regulatory authorities, the firm stated that its Board of Directors had discussed and authorized the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- fully paid- up. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv has fixed 14-September-2022 as the record and hence the ex-date is falling on 13-September-2022.

AAA Technologies

With a market valuation of ₹115 Cr, AAA Technologies is a small-cap company that operates in the software industry. Since the year 2000, AAA Technologies has provided services as a leading independent auditing and consulting firm in the fields of information security, IS audit, IT assurance & compliance, and IT governance. The company has announced bonus shares at a 1:2 ratio, according to the NSE data. The company has fixed 14th September 2022 as the record date. The ex-date is typically indicated one business day prior to the record date because of India's T+2-day settlement. Investors can buy the stocks one day before the ex-date due to the T+2 Settlement in order to have the shares credited to their Demat account by the record date and be eligible for corporate actions like bonus shares, stock splits and dividends.