1 stock split and 2 bonus share stocks to watch in the coming week2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 08:37 PM IST
Stock splits and bonus shares are corporate actions that make existing shareholders watch stock price movements. A bonus issue is when shareholders get more shares in a specific ratio depending on their shareholdings. Without altering the worth of each shareholder's holding, a stock split divides the company's prevailing outstanding shares into a number of shares based on a ratio. If you own shares in Bajaj Finserv and AAA Technologies, you should keep an eye out for price fluctuations that will affect these stocks in the coming week as a result of corporate activities like bonus shares and stock splits.