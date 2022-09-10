1 stock split and 2 bonus share stocks to watch in the coming week

1 stock split and 2 bonus share stocks to watch in the coming week2 min read . 08:37 PM IST
- Stock splits and bonus shares are corporate actions that make existing shareholders watch stock price movements.
Stock splits and bonus shares are corporate actions that make existing shareholders watch stock price movements. A bonus issue is when shareholders get more shares in a specific ratio depending on their shareholdings. Without altering the worth of each shareholder's holding, a stock split divides the company's prevailing outstanding shares into a number of shares based on a ratio. If you own shares in Bajaj Finserv and AAA Technologies, you should keep an eye out for price fluctuations that will affect these stocks in the coming week as a result of corporate activities like bonus shares and stock splits.
Stock splits and bonus shares are corporate actions that make existing shareholders watch stock price movements. A bonus issue is when shareholders get more shares in a specific ratio depending on their shareholdings. Without altering the worth of each shareholder's holding, a stock split divides the company's prevailing outstanding shares into a number of shares based on a ratio. If you own shares in Bajaj Finserv and AAA Technologies, you should keep an eye out for price fluctuations that will affect these stocks in the coming week as a result of corporate activities like bonus shares and stock splits.
The company has announced that it will issue one bonus equity share with a face value of one rupee for every one fully paid-up equity share worth one rupee. Consequently, investors will get one bonus share for each share they held on the record date. The shares will trade ex-bonus on September 13, 2022, and the record date has been determined as September 14, 2022 based on data available on the NSE. The proposal for a stock split or subdivision of equity shares in a ratio of 1:5 has also been approved by the board. In a filing with regulatory authorities, the firm stated that its Board of Directors had discussed and authorized the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- fully paid- up. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv has fixed 14-September-2022 as the record and hence the ex-date is falling on 13-September-2022.
The company has announced that it will issue one bonus equity share with a face value of one rupee for every one fully paid-up equity share worth one rupee. Consequently, investors will get one bonus share for each share they held on the record date. The shares will trade ex-bonus on September 13, 2022, and the record date has been determined as September 14, 2022 based on data available on the NSE. The proposal for a stock split or subdivision of equity shares in a ratio of 1:5 has also been approved by the board. In a filing with regulatory authorities, the firm stated that its Board of Directors had discussed and authorized the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- fully paid- up. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv has fixed 14-September-2022 as the record and hence the ex-date is falling on 13-September-2022.
With a market valuation of ₹115 Cr, AAA Technologies is a small-cap company that operates in the software industry. Since the year 2000, AAA Technologies has provided services as a leading independent auditing and consulting firm in the fields of information security, IS audit, IT assurance & compliance, and IT governance. The company has announced bonus shares at a 1:2 ratio, according to the NSE data. The company has fixed 14th September 2022 as the record date. The ex-date is typically indicated one business day prior to the record date because of India's T+2-day settlement. Investors can buy the stocks one day before the ex-date due to the T+2 Settlement in order to have the shares credited to their Demat account by the record date and be eligible for corporate actions like bonus shares, stock splits and dividends.
With a market valuation of ₹115 Cr, AAA Technologies is a small-cap company that operates in the software industry. Since the year 2000, AAA Technologies has provided services as a leading independent auditing and consulting firm in the fields of information security, IS audit, IT assurance & compliance, and IT governance. The company has announced bonus shares at a 1:2 ratio, according to the NSE data. The company has fixed 14th September 2022 as the record date. The ex-date is typically indicated one business day prior to the record date because of India's T+2-day settlement. Investors can buy the stocks one day before the ex-date due to the T+2 Settlement in order to have the shares credited to their Demat account by the record date and be eligible for corporate actions like bonus shares, stock splits and dividends.