1 stock split and 2 bonus share stocks to watch in the coming week

Bajaj Finserv

The company has announced that it will issue one bonus equity share with a face value of one rupee for every one fully paid-up equity share worth one rupee. Consequently, investors will get one bonus share for each share they held on the record date. The shares will trade ex-bonus on September 13, 2022, and the record date has been determined as September 14, 2022 based on data available on the NSE. The proposal for a stock split or subdivision of equity shares in a ratio of 1:5 has also been approved by the board. In a filing with regulatory authorities, the firm stated that its Board of Directors had discussed and authorized the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- fully paid- up. In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of the stock split, the Board of Directors of Bajaj Finserv has fixed 14-September-2022 as the record and hence the ex-date is falling on 13-September-2022.