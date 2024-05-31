10 Adani Group stocks soar up to 10%, Adani Power hits new all-time high; check others
Adani Group stocks surged in trading session driven by positive developments, with Adani Power and Adani Total Gas leading gains. Jefferies highlighted positive sentiment, mentioning the group's recovery from previous losses and expansion plans.
Adani Group stocks surged sharply in today's trading session, driven by multiple positive developments that spurred strong demand for the group's shares. Leading the performance was Adani Power, which gained 10%, closing at ₹776.40 and hitting a new all-time high of ₹797 per share.
