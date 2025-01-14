10 defence stocks poised for explosive growth in India’s year of reforms

As India strengthens its strategic position amid evolving global security dynamics, the nation's defence sector stands at a pivotal moment in 2025.

The defence ministry has recently declared that 2025 will be the ‘year of reforms’ for Indian defence, suggesting that there could be massive changes in the sector, simpler procurement, and much more.

With the government allocating a substantial sum of ₹6.2 trillion for defence spending in the budget 2024, the focus on military modernization and indigenous defence manufacturing has never been stronger. The market is expecting an even higher budget in the upcoming budget 2025.

This commitment aligns with India's vision of achieving defence exports worth ₹42,000 crore by 2025 and establishing itself as a key player in the global defence supply chain.

The recent geopolitical tensions along India's borders and the push for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing have created unprecedented opportunities for domestic defence companies.

From advanced aircraft and naval vessels to cutting-edge drone technology and missile systems, Indian defence manufacturers are poised to play a crucial role in 2025.

In this article, we look at 10 defence companies that are at the forefront of India's defence innovation and production capabilities.

These companies are focusing on new defence projects and actively contributing to the sector.

#1 Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL)

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is India’s leading aerospace and defence manufacturer, specializing in the production, repair, and maintenance of aircraft, helicopters, and engines.

As a key supplier to India’s armed forces, HAL has played a pivotal role in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities.

Its flagship products include the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and Dornier Do-228 utility aircraft.

In FY24, HAL reported revenues of ₹30,380 crore, reflecting 13% YoY growth, with an order book valued at ₹94,000 crore.

Some of its recent achievements include a ₹26,000 crore contract for supplying aero-engines for Su-30 MKI aircraft.

HAL has also advanced its indigenous development programmes, including the HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft, Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH), and LCA Tejas Mk1A, while collaborating with global players like General Electric for engine manufacturing.

Looking ahead, HAL expects orders worth ₹1.6-1.7 trillion over the next three years. Its robust capex plan of ₹3,000 crore annually through FY30 aims to expand manufacturing lines and enhance R&D capabilities.

With the government focusing on defence, HAL is well-positioned to capitalize on heightened defence spending and export opportunities.

#2 Bharat Electronics (BEL)

Bharat Electronics (BEL), established in 1954, is a premier public sector enterprise specializing in advanced electronic equipment for the defence and aerospace sectors.

Defence remains its core segment, contributing 81% of revenue in FY24, with notable products, including radar systems, electronic warfare suites, and the Akash Missile System.

BEL also serves the civilian market with solutions in homeland security, smart cities, and alternative energy, and exports to countries such as the US, France, and Israel.

In FY24, BEL achieved revenues of ₹11,930 crore, supported by a strong order book of ₹76,710 crore.

Its recent milestones include collaborations with Israel Aerospace Industries for missile systems and Reliasat Inc. for space products.

Some of its key upcoming projects include the Ashwini Radar and Shakti Phase IV.

Looking ahead, BEL aims to diversify its portfolio, increasing non-defence revenue to 30% by FY30 while targeting annual growth of 15%-17%.

A planned ₹800 crore capex for new manufacturing units underscores its focus on innovation, supported by its robust R&D framework.

Positioned as a leader amid rising defence allocations, BEL is set to capitalize on opportunities in 2025.

#3 Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL)

Bharat Dynamics (BDL), a government enterprise, is focused on manufacturing guided missiles and defence equipment for the Indian Armed Forces.

Its core products include guided missiles, underwater weapons, and airborne defence systems. The company’s product lifecycle support and refurbishment services add significant value to its offerings.

Bharat Dynamics recorded an order book of ₹19,400 crore as of FY24, compared to ₹10,170 crore in FY22, reflecting robust demand.

Its export orders now account for 12% of the total order book, with key products like lightweight torpedoes and Akash missile systems.

The company has an order pipeline of ₹20,000 crore for the next two-three years, driven by anticipated orders for surface-to-air missiles and ATGMs.

Bharat Dynamics’ future plans include expanding into verticals such as warhead manufacturing and products for space applications.

With a capex of ₹100 crore planned for FY25, the company aims to ramp up its manufacturing capacities. Its focus on indigenization has resulted in savings and reduced import costs, enhancing its competitiveness in the defence sector.

#4 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), founded in 1774, is one of India’s most prominent shipbuilders, known for constructing warships, submarines, and offshore platforms.

With a legacy of over 800 vessels, including state-of-the-art destroyers and submarines, MDL plays a crucial role in India’s defence sector.

In FY24, MDL’s defence-related projects contributed 98% to its revenue, driven by key undertakings like the Project 17A frigates, Kalvari-class submarines, and Project-15 Bravo destroyers.

The company’s current order book stands strong at ₹38,390 crore, and it recently secured a contract worth ₹350 crore for hybrid power vessels.

Looking ahead, MDL plans to enhance its shipbuilding capacity with a new ₹2,000 crore greenfield shipyard.

The company is also eyeing growth in commercial ship repairs.

With a projected revenue increase of 10-12% in FY25, MDL is set for a steady upward trajectory, driven by expanding defence and commercial opportunities.

#5 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) is a key player in India's defence shipbuilding industry, focusing on the construction of vessels for the Indian Navy and Coast Guard.

The company has built over 100 warships, including frigates, missile corvettes, and offshore patrol vessels. It also manufactures engineering products like portable bridges and deck machinery.

GRSE’s current order book stands at ₹24,220 crore, with major projects including the P17 Alpha stealth frigates, anti-submarine warfare shallow watercraft, and survey vessels.

In the September 2024 quarter, the company reported a 28% revenue growth, reaching ₹1,150 crore, driven by strong project execution.

Looking ahead, GRSE is focused on expanding its export footprint, with ongoing contracts for Germany and Bangladesh.

The company also plans to enhance its green energy capabilities, having recently delivered a fully electric ferry.

With future orders in the pipeline and a 25% CAGR target over the next few years, GRSE is poised for continued growth in the defence and export markets.

#6 Cochin Shipyard (CSL)

Cochin Shipyard (CSL), incorporated in 1972, is one of India’s premier shipbuilding and repair companies.

It specializes in constructing a wide range of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers, and offshore support vessels.

CSL is also a key player in ship repair, offering services for defence and commercial ships.

Recently, the company secured major contracts such as the ₹9,800 crore deal to build six next generation missile vessels for the Indian Navy.

Additionally, CSL is focusing on green technology, working on projects like the hydrogen fuel-based vessel and electric ferries, showcasing its commitment to sustainable growth.

Financially, CSL recorded its highest-ever turnover in FY24, with profit before tax surging by 156%.

It currently holds an order book of around ₹22,000 crore.

Cochin Shipyard’s future plans include expanding its ship repair facilities and tapping into the growing demand for green vessels in Europe and India.

The company’s management has guided for a 20-25% increase in revenue for FY25.

#7 Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) is a leading private sector enterprise specializing in designing, manufacturing, and testing a wide array of defence and space products.

The company operates across four core segments: defence & space Optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) protection solutions.

It is the only Indian supplier of critical imaging components for space applications, further highlighting its niche capabilities.

Recently, Paras secured significant contracts, including the delivery of optronic submarine periscopes for DRDO and the avionics suite for India’s first multi-purpose civilian aircraft, Saras MK-2.

The company also developed a remote-controlled border defence system, having completed firing trials in 2022.

Paras Defence’s growing drone technology business, driven by its subsidiary Paras Aerospace, continues to gain traction.

As of March 2024, the company's orderbook stood at ₹6,300 crore.

Looking ahead, the company sees a large amount of future growth in the drone sector, particularly anti-drone technology. The global counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft System) market was valued at over $1.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% till 2034.

The company also owns a majority stake in Paras Green UAV, which focuses on agricultural drone technology.

#8 Astra Microwave Products

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of radio frequency and microwave subsystems for defence, space, and telecom sectors.

Its core expertise lies in providing high-value-added components and systems that cater to a wide array of applications, including military radar systems, space communication, and weather monitoring.

Recently, the company has been involved in multiple significant projects, such as the radio proximity fuse system for missiles and advancements in anti-drone and photonic radar technologies.

Coming to financials, Astra Microwave’s consolidated revenue for the September 2024 quarter stood at ₹230 crore, growing 21% year-on-year, with Ebitda margins of around 21%.

The order book at the end of September 2024 was approximately ₹2,270 crore, driven primarily by domestic defence orders.

Looking forward, Astra Microwave plans to focus on increasing its product mix, with ongoing joint ventures for developing NavIC technology and defence systems, aiming for a top line of ₹11,00 crore in FY25 and ₹2 000 crore within five years.

#9 IdeaForge Technology

IdeaForge Technology, incorporated in 2007, is a leading manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) with a strong focus on security, surveillance, and mapping applications.

The company holds a market share of 50% in India's UAS market, supplying UAVs for defense and civil sectors. It recently demonstrated quad and hybrid VTOL platforms and began developing larger tactical UAVs and middle-mile logistics platforms.

Some of its notable projects include the supply of switch UAVs to the Indian Army and the integration of LiDAR solutions for enhanced precision in aerial data collection.

Financially, IdeaForge's revenues for the September 2024 quarter grew to ₹37 crore from ₹23.7 crore YoY. The company has a ₹21.5 crore order book and an L1 pipeline exceeding ₹300 crore.

With government capex expected to increase, the company aims to capitalize on future opportunities by expanding its manufacturing capacity and advancing its tactical UAV and logistics platforms.

#10 DCX Systems

DCX Systems, established in 2011, specializes in system integration and cable and wire harness manufacturing, focusing on the aerospace and defence sectors.

The company is a leading Indian Offset Partner (IOP) for foreign OEMs, particularly from Israel, including ELTA Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries.

DCX's business spans system integration for radar, electronic warfare, missiles, and communication systems, which contribute over 90% of its revenue.

Recently, DCX secured multiple high-value orders, including ₹460 crore from Lockheed Martin for electronic assemblies and ₹160 crore from ELTA Systems for RF electronic modules.

The company’s subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, is also advancing with microwave submodule manufacturing.

Coming to financials, in the September 2024 quarter, DCX posted revenue of ₹200 crore, down 36% year-over-year. However, the company maintains a strong consolidated order book exceeding ₹3,000 crore and expects better performance in future quarters.

DCX aims to execute 50-60% of its order book in the next 12 months, with expansion plans into civilian sectors and further defence projects.

Snapshot of defence stocks on Equitymaster’s stock screener

View Full Image Source: Equitymaster

In Conclusion

Apart from the above 10 companies, there are five more which are undertaking crucial projects to innovate India’s defence capabilities.

These include MTAR (liquid propulsion rocket engines), Nibe (BrahMos missile canister), Bharat Forge (infantry combat vehicle), Solar Industries (Nagastra-1), and Data Patterns (LCA Tejas).

As India continues to modernize its armed forces and enhance its defence capabilities, these ten companies represent the backbone of the nation's indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem.

With a combined order book exceeding ₹2.8 trillion, these firms are not just contributing to India's military preparedness but are also driving technological innovation and export growth.

The government's emphasis on defence modernization, coupled with initiatives like the strategic partnership model and the Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy, has created a conducive environment for these companies to thrive.

As these manufacturers expand their capabilities and venture into new technologies - from unmanned systems to green technologies - they are well-positioned to capitalize on both domestic requirements and growing export opportunities.

Nevertheless, investors should evaluate their fundamentals, corporate governance, and the valuations of the stocks as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.

Happy Investing.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com