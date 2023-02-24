10 fundamentally strong smallcap stocks to watch out for in 2023

Rajratan Global Wire Financial Snapshot (2018-2022) {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 2017-2018 2018-2019 {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 2019-2020 2020-2021 2021-2022 {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} Revenue Growth (%) 0.24% 22.41% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 41.51% -2.67% 13.87% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} Operating Profit Margin (%) 10.94% 10.94% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 14.38% 17.10% 20.52% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} Net Profit Margin (%) 4.90% 5.40% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 6.87% 9.69% 13.89% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} Return on Equity(%) 16.87% 21.44% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} 21.49% 26.84% 43.82% {{^adFree}}{{/adFree}} Source: Equitymaster

The leadership status has allowed it to multiply the business in the past five years. While sales are up three times, the profits are up seven times in the same period. These profits have trickled down to the return on equity (RoE), which has ballooned from 15% in the financial year 2018 to 36% in 2022.