10 key factors that will influence markets sentiment in the week ahead

According to ICICI Direct, on the F&O front, no major activity was observed last week as the focus was more on the cash segment. However, FIIs continue to increase their long bets in index futures and they bought another ₹680 crore last week. Their net longs have increased further to nearly 96000 contracts which is the highest seen since April 2019. In the stock futures segment, they sold over ₹200 crore while in Index options segment FIIs have bought over ₹14,400 crore.