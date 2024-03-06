Worried about safety of your demat account? Here are 10 key practices to follow to keep it safe
Instances of malpractices, such as the unauthorised selling of clients' holdings by stockbrokers, have raised concerns about the safety of demat accounts.
As India continues to surge as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, its financial markets are experiencing significant evolution commensurate with the expanding economy. The proliferation of financial products attracts a wave of new investors to the market. However, alongside this growth, there's a heightened risk of fraud and mismanagement as the number of investors and service providers increases.
