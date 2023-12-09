10 mid-cap stocks gain 7.5-16% this week as Indian stock market scales new peak; Patanjali Foods, ACC are among the list
The Sensex gained 3.47% this week, while the Nifty 50 gained 3.46%, as per trendlyne data. BSE Mid-cap increased by 2.04%. After surpassing 20,000 on September 11 of this year, the Nifty took 61 sessions to reach the 21,000 mark.
Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision to hold steady on interest rates and its stance in the December monetary policy meeting for the fifth time in a row, the market reached a new peak on Friday. The Sensex hit a new record high of 69,893.8 on Friday, while the Nifty 50 achieved an all-time high of 21,006.10, breaking through the 21,000 barrier for the first time. After surpassing 20,000 on September 11 of this year, the Nifty took 61 sessions to reach the 21,000 mark.
