10 small-cap IT stocks including Birlasoft, 63 Moons Tech gained over 140% in last one year; check full list
10 small-cap IT stocks like Ceinsys Tech, Newgen Software, and Dynacons Systems & Solutions have recorded remarkable gains of up to 357% in the last one year.
Small-cap and mid-cap stocks have been capturing attention with their remarkable performance over the past year, dominating headlines. Notably, within the sectoral landscape, small-cap IT stocks have also emerged as top performers, multiplying investors' wealth by up to 3.5 times. This exceptional growth has far surpassed the returns generated by larger companies in the IT sector.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started