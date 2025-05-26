100% invested in domestic equities: Capitalmind's Deepak Shenoy reveals portfolio secrets, invests in THESE index funds

Deepak Shenoy, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Capitalmind, revealed his portfolio secrets in an interaction with Mint, wherein the ace investor said he doesn't have any international exposure and his 100% invested in the Indian stock market.

Shenoy exited his international exposure earlier in January 2025 — held through Nasdaq ETFs — as he found the US markets expensive, saying that he is "100% invested in the domestic equities."

The portfolio rejig by Shenoy came at an opportune time, as the Nasdaq index has underperformed the Indian stock market in 2025 so far, shedding 1% as against a 4% rise in the benchmark equity indices — Sensex and Nifty.

In the US, strategists are less optimistic about the market outlook. The investors are concerned about the fallout of the trade war and rising debt concerns. A poll by Bloomberg found forecasters expect the S&P 500 to end the year at an average of 6,001 points. The index closed at 5,800 points on Friday evening.

Betting on India growth story Furthermore, in a conversation with Jash Kriplani of Mint, Shenoy highlighted that currently his investments are parked in three Indian index funds.

He revealed that he has exited the stocks held under PMS after receiving the mutual fund licence, as MF regulations don't allow direct stocks. Deepak Shenoy said he will shift his money to Capitamind's mutual funds, while for now, he is in the index fund basket of the PMS.

Shenoy, who currently doesn't hold any funds in his PMS, has put his money in the Nifty 50 index, the Nifty Next 50 index and the Nifty Midcap 150 index. While the flagship Nifty 50 index is up 5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the others have lost 1% this year so far.

Revealing his portfolio performance, Shenoy said in the last one year, his returns stand at 3.5% while in the past five years, he has recorded a 19% annualised return.