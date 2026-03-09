U.S. stocks were set to open at the lowest levels since November on Monday as global crude prices soared, risk sentiment evaporated, and investors recalibrated their growth and inflation forecasts for major economies around the world amid an escalating war with Iran.
$100 oil is a stock market reality—and it’s not the only concern
SummaryStocks are bending, but not yet breaking, in the face of the historic oil price surge.
U.S. stocks were set to open at the lowest levels since November on Monday as global crude prices soared, risk sentiment evaporated, and investors recalibrated their growth and inflation forecasts for major economies around the world amid an escalating war with Iran.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More