100% rally in one year! Multibagger auto stock falls 4% — should you buy? Experts' rationale, target price

SML Mahindra share price fell over 4% in Thursday's trading session despite the company reported 18% jump in its sales in September. The auto stock opened at ₹6,501 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹6,578 on Wednesday and touched an intraday low of ₹6,300.05 on 1 October.

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SML Mahindra auto sales in September 2026 SML Mahindra said in a regulatory filing that its total sales in September 2026 rose 18% year-on-year to 1,124 units, compared with 950 units in the corresponding month last year.

Cargo vehicle sales increased 39% YoY to 516 units in September from 370 units a year earlier. Passenger vehicle sales, meanwhile, rose 5% to 608 units from 580 units during the same period.

For the April-September 2026 period, the company recorded total sales of 9,340 units, marking a 15% increase from 8,145 units sold in the year-ago period.

In an another exchange filing, the company further informed that the board will meet on 19 October to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter ending on 30 September, 2026.

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“It is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 19th October, 2026 (Monday), inter alia, to consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for second quarter and half year ending on 30th September, 2026 (FY 2026-27),” it said.

SML Mahindra share price performance SML Mahindra has delivered a strong performance over the medium to long term, despite a recent decline. The stock has fallen 3.56% over the past week, indicating some profit-taking or consolidation after its strong run.

On a one-month basis, SML Mahindra shares have gained 17.65%, while its year-to-date performance stands at 55.63%. The stock has also more than doubled over the past year giving multibagger returns by rising 102.94%.

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The stock's longer-term performance has been particularly notable, with gains of 439.66% over three years and 976.04% over five years.

SML Mahindra share price outlook According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, SML Mahindra is showing a positive technical setup, with ₹6,180 emerging as an important stop-loss level.

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"On the upside, ₹6,460 is the immediate resistance and a sustained move above this level could open the way towards ₹6,700 and ₹6,825. Traders can monitor the stock’s price action around these levels, while maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹6,180,” Ojha said.

On the other hand, Nitant Darekar Research Analyst at Bonanza, recommended investors to remain mindful of the premium valuations and execution risks associated with the integration and expansion plans.

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“SML Mahindra has delivered strong operating momentum, with FY26 revenue rising 18% to ₹2,838 crore and PAT growing 31% to ₹160 crore. The proposed ₹525-crore acquisition of Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division could be a key re-rating trigger by expanding its product portfolio, scale and market reach. The company’s entry into electric buses and its longer-term revenue ambitions further strengthen the growth story," said Darekar.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.