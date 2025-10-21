1000% rally in 5 yrs! Multibagger stock Share India sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend

Multibagger stock Share India has scheduled a board meeting on October 30, 2025, to assess the Q2 financial performance, discuss fundraising via foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), and possibly announce a second interim dividend. The record date for eligibility to receive the dividend is established for November 6, 2025.

This announcement is made in line with Share India Securities' adherence to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The results of this board meeting, especially concerning financial performance and dividend declaration, will attract significant attention from shareholders and market observers.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to wait for the official statement following the board meeting for comprehensive details on the financial outcomes, any decisions regarding fundraising through FCCBs, and the possible interim dividend.

Recently, the finance committee of Share India Securities approved a non-convertible debenture issuance of ₹50 crore through private placement. This move is anticipated to strengthen the company’s funding structure and support ongoing business growth.

According to the company’s filing, Share India Securities has received board approval to issue up to 5,000 secured, listed, rated, taxable, and redeemable NCDs, each valued at ₹1,00,000, totaling ₹50 crore. The NCDs will carry a coupon rate of 10.50% per annum, payable monthly, and will mature over a period of 712 days from the date of deemed allotment.

Principal repayment will occur in quarterly installments of 12.5% of the face value. The NCDs are set to be listed on the BSE Wholesale Debt Market (WDM) segment to provide investors with enhanced liquidity.

The issue will be backed by a security cover of 1.5x, established through the hypothecation of Margin Trading Facility (MTF) receivables, trade securities, and other current assets. Additionally, the promoters will offer a personal guarantee, which will provide increased credit assurance for investors.

In the event of a default, the company has proposed an extra coupon rate of 2% to be applied until obligations are settled.

Share India share price Share Securities was up 2.73% during Monday's trading session. Over the last week, the stock has increased by 47.43%. It has seen a rise of 16.19% in the past three months, but has experienced a decline of 35.58% over the last year. Over a five-year period, the stock has appreciated by more than 1000%.

