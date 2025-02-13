1000% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock posts 67% rise in Q3 income, PAT up 41% YoY

One Point One Solutions share price gained over a percent on Thursday after the full-stack solutions provider reported its Q3 results. One Point One Solutions is a smallcap multibagger stock and rose as much as 1.10% to ₹51.99 apiece on the BSE.

One Point One Solutions reported a net profit of ₹8.43 crore in the third quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 41.21% from ₹5.97 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.

The company’s total income in Q3FY25 grew 67.18% to ₹70.40 crore from ₹42.11 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

At the operational level, Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter ended December 2024 increased 36.01% to ₹20.51 crore from ₹15.08 crore, YoY. EBITDA margin decreased substantially to 29.13% from 35.81% YoY.

One Point One Solutions said it is exploring potential acquisition in the USA, Latin America and the European region and has signed a non-binding term sheet with three potential target companies.

The company has also onboarded three new clients to its portfolio during the quarter and has secured a major contract with one of the leading banks in the country.

“This growth is primarily driven by our global outsourcing initiatives, which includes the signing of a term sheet to acquire a US-based healthcare company for $45 million and a non-binding term sheet to acquire an India-based Business Process Consulting & Management (BPCM) for ₹261 crore. These initiatives align with our broader strategy for potential acquisitions in the USA, Latin America, and Europe, where we've signed non-binding term sheets with three potential target companies,” said Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director, One Point One Solutions.

One Point One Solutions Stock Price Trend One Point One Solutions share price has fallen 20% in the past three months, and nearly 18% in one year. However, the smallcap stock has delivered multibagger returns of 270% in three years, and more than 1000% in five years.

At 2:00 PM, One Point One Solutions shares were trading 0.25% lower at ₹51.29 apiece on the NSE.

