Mint Market
Subscribe

1000% rally in one year! Hospitality stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Spice Lounge Food Works share price hit a 5% upper circuit limit amid a sluggish Indian stock market. The company plans to enter luxury hospitality, acquiring Rightfest Hospitality and considering a majority stake in Blackstone Management, aiming for growth in nightlife and entertainment.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published31 Oct 2025, 11:37 AM IST
Advertisement
1000% rally in one year. Hospitality stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off
1000% rally in one year. Hospitality stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off

Spice Lounge Food Works share price touched 5% upper circuit limit during Friday's session, despite a lackluster trend in the Indian stock market. Shares of Spice Lounge Food Works have garnered attention in the recent few days, following the board of directors' approval for a foray into luxury hospitality, which includes the acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP and the consideration of acquiring a majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC.

Advertisement

On October 28, the Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works convened to review and approve two significant proposals aimed at entering the luxury hospitality sector.

The board passed a resolution to acquire a 100% stake in M/s Rightfest Hospitality. This share acquisition is expected to be finalized within a year from the signing of the agreements.

Rightfest Hospitality LLP runs prestigious lifestyle venues such as SALUD in Goa and XORA Bar & Kitchen in Hyderabad.

Also Read | 900% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares interim dividend

“The acquisition is strategically vital and is expected to promote growth opportunities aligned with horizontal business expansion and revenue enhancement. This highlights SLFWL’s intention to extend its reach beyond culinary expertise into the upscale nightlife and experiential entertainment sector, which is experiencing rapid growth in metropolitan areas and tourist hotspots,” stated Spice Lounge Food Works.

Advertisement

The Board of Directors of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd has appointed Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela to manage and complete the acquisition process and related formalities in collaboration with the committee established for this purpose, it added.

Potential acquisition of majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC

The board of the company has also given Chairman Mohan Babu Karjela the authority to assess a potential acquisition of a majority stake in Blackstone Management LLC. Mohan Babu Karjela has been authorized to negotiate investment conditions and finalize the deal in collaboration with legal, financial, and strategic advisors, according to the company.

Also Read | 1200% rally in 5 years! Small-cap multibagger stock under ₹50 jumps over 14%

Spice Lounge Food Works share price today

Spice Lounge Food Works share price today opened at 53.50 per share on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 54.99 per share, and an intraday low of 53.45 per share.

Advertisement

The hospitality stock in the past week has risen 24.98%. Stock has been up 44.67% in the past quarter and rose 1038.51% in the past year.

Also Read | 400% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 20%; do you own?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
Indian Stock MarketHospitality Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets1000% rally in one year! Hospitality stock hits upper circuit despite stock market sell-off
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks