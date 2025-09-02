1,000% rally in one year! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 52 days in a row; do you own?

Small-cap multibagger stock: Colab Platforms shares have been hitting their upper circuit for the last 52 days in a row as the Indian stock market investors focus their attention on the technology company.

The shares of the firm were back in focus of investors after Colab Platforms announced the launch of its dedicated esports platform for Indian esports athletes.

“Colab Platforms Limited, India’s leading technology, sports and gaming company, today announced the launch of its dedicated esports platform, www.colabesports.in, a comprehensive competitive gaming platform designed to serve India's digital-first generation of esports athletes,” the company informed BSE through the filing.

The company with this venture aims to tap into the $208.73 million market as of 2024, which is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% to reach $1,168.82 million by 2034.

“With the launch of www.colabesports.in, we are building a player-first ecosystem where athletes can compete, grow, and be recognised globally,” said Puneet Singh, the managing director of Colab Platforms, in the official announcement.

Colab Platforms Share Price Trend Colab Platforms shares closed 2% higher at their upper price band level of ₹84.31 on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, compared to ₹82.66 at the previous stock market close. The company shares have been consistently providing gains to investors, hitting their upper price tolerance band for 52 days in a row.

Since the company was listed in the Indian bourses in April 2021, the shares have given stock market investors more than 7,634% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 1,000% gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Colab Platforms shares have gained 445.70% and are trading 45.46% higher in the last one-month period. The company's stock has gained more than 8% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Colab Platforms share their 52-week high level at ₹84.31 on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, after hitting the upper circuit, while the 52-week low level was at ₹5.42 on 7 October 2024, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹1,719.92 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee