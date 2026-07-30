1000% return in five years! Multibagger stock inches close to record high after Q1FY27 results

Multibagger stock: Gokul Agro Resources share price rallied over 7% on the NSE in Thursday's trading session after the company reported a strong set of numbers during the April-June quarter (Q1 results 2026), on 29 June.
Gokul Agro Resources shares opened at ₹225.40 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹223.20 on Wednesday. The multibagger stock touched an intraday high of ₹238.58 on NSE on Thursday, inching towards the 52-week high of ₹249.92.
The company reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY27, with consolidated revenue from operations rising 7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹5,281.95 crore from ₹4,924.35 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income also increased 7% YoY to ₹5,295.01 crore, reflecting steady business growth.
Operating performance improved significantly during the quarter, with EBITDA surging 52% YoY to ₹217 crore from ₹142.62 crore. The EBITDA margin expanded by 121 basis points to 4.10%, compared with 2.90% in the year-ago period, indicating better operational efficiency and improved profitability.
The company's bottom line witnessed even stronger growth, as profit after tax (PAT) jumped 74% YoY to ₹123.74 crore from ₹71 crore in Q1FY26. PAT margin also improved by 90 basis points to 2.34%, up from 1.44% a year earlier, supported by higher operating margins.
“We are pleased to report a promising start to Q1FY27 with revenue of ₹5,282 crore, EBITDA of ₹217 crore and Profit After Tax of ₹124 crore. Our profitability growth continued to outpace revenue growth, reflecting the benefits of strategic sourcing, operating efficiencies, value-added product initiatives and a more diversified business mix," said Kanubhai J. Thakkar, Chairman & Managing Director.
Earnings per share (EPS) rose 71% YoY to ₹4.16 from ₹2.43 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, reflecting the sharp increase in net profit. Overall, the company's Q1FY27 results highlight healthy revenue growth, robust margin expansion, and a strong improvement in profitability.
Thakkar further added, "Going forward, our focus remains on strengthening our consumer brands, scaling value-added categories, expanding export contribution, pursuing disciplined capacity expansion and maintaining prudent financial management. We remain committed to delivering sustainable growth and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Gokul Agro Resources share price trend has given positive returns despite weak market sentiments. The multibagger stock gained as much as 8.50% in a week and 9.44% in a month.
Furthermore, the stock has given 27% returns on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 47% in a year.
Looking at the broader level, the stock has more than doubled investors' money by delivering multibagger returns of 292% in three years and 1,107% returns in five years.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.