1000% return in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 10% on securing order from Indian Railways. Do you own?

Hind Rectifiers share price jumped 10% in early trade on Monday after the company announced securing orders from Indian Railways. The smallcap stock rallied as much as 9.94% to ₹1,388.30 apiece on the BSE.

The gains in Hind Rectifiers shares were supported by a surge in volumes. Around 2 lakh Hind Rectifiers shares changed hands on stock exchanges, well above its average one week trading volumes of 45,000 shares, and one month average volumes of 52,000 equity shares.

Electronic and railway transportation equipment maker Hind Rectifiers on June 28 announced that it has received a supply order from Indian Railways for ₹127 crore. The time period by which the order is to be executed is by FY 2026-2027.

In a separate regulatory filing on June 27, the company said that it secured a supply order worth ₹101 crore from Indian Railways. The time period by which the contract is to be executed is by FY26 to FY27.

Hind Rectifiers Share Price Outlook Hind Rectifiers share price is forming a bullish 23-week-long cup and handle pattern, with the right side resembling a bullish flag on the weekly charts, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“This structure suggests strong accumulation and healthy consolidation. For momentum to truly resume, a breakout and sustain above the ₹1,400 level is essential. A clear move above ₹1,400 will likely trigger fresh buying interest and propel the stock to test ₹1,700 levels, which sits above the previous all-time high. Keep an eye on volumes for confirmation during the breakout,” Jain said.

Hind Rectifiers share price has risen marginally by 1% over the past month. However, the small-cap stock has gained a robust 40% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Hind Rectifiers stock price is down over 7%, but it has surged 94% in the past one year.

Over a two-year period, Hind Rectifiers share price has delivered multibagger returns of 318%, and an impressive 1,000% return over the last five years.

At 9:45 AM, Hind Rectifiers share price was trading 2.57% higher at ₹1,295.15 apiece on the BSE.