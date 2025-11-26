1000% returns in 5 years! This multibagger small-cap stock under ₹50 hit 20% lower circuit despite stock market rally

Multibagger small-cap stock: Multibagger small-cap stock Magellanic Cloud, which has delivered a massive 1000% return in the last five years, hit its 20% lower circuit at ₹37 on Wednesday, November 26. The fall pushed the stock to its 52-week low, marking the third straight session of sharp decline. Over the last three trading days alone, the stock has plunged more than 40%, a stark contrast to the strong rally witnessed across the broader market.

The downturn in the stock comes on a day when Indian equities posted their strongest rebound of the month. On Wednesday, the Sensex surged 1,023 points (1.21%) to close at 85,609.51, while the Nifty 50 jumped 321 points (1.24%) to settle at 26,205.30, snapping a three-day losing streak. Despite supportive global cues and broad-based buying, Magellanic Cloud bucked the positive trend and extended its steep correction.

Order Win Fails to Lift Sentiment Interestingly, the sharp selloff comes just days after the company announced a new contract win. On November 24, Magellanic Cloud said it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for the supply, installation and commissioning of crew voice and video recording systems (CVVRS) for electric locomotives.

The project is valued at ₹6 crore and is expected to be executed over three years. The company said the technology will help enhance operational safety, support investigations and improve crew accountability across the railway network. It added that the win strengthens its position in delivering “cutting-edge and sophisticated” train protection platforms.

Commenting on the development, Global CEO and Managing Director Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma said the order is a strong endorsement of Provigil’s capability. He noted, “The awarding of this significant procurement serves as undeniable testament to Provigil's exceptional proficiency and specialized capability in delivering sophisticated, safety-critical recording platforms at scale for the nation's rail network.”

He added that the project reinforces the firm’s focus on future-ready railway technology and heightened crew vigilance standards.

Magellanic Cloud Q2 Results Magellanic Cloud delivered a stable and encouraging performance in Q2 FY26, underscoring the company’s ability to maintain momentum despite market volatility. The company reported revenue from operations of ₹164.44 crore, marking a 4.54% year-on-year increase. Its total income rose to ₹165.83 crore, up 5.42% YoY, supported by steady execution across business verticals. Profitability also improved, with PAT climbing 13.10% YoY to ₹27.62 crore, reflecting better cost management and operational efficiency.

Global CEO, Chairman and Managing Director Joseph Sudheer Reddy described the second quarter as one of consolidation and consistent performance. He said, “Q2 FY26 was a quarter of stability, consolidation, and continued execution strength. Despite a dynamic market landscape, we maintained consistent revenues and profitability, demonstrating the resilience of our diversified business model.”

Magellanic Cloud Share Price History Magellanic Cloud’s share price has been under sustained pressure in recent months, with the stock experiencing a sharp downturn despite its strong long-term track record. Over the past one month, the smallcap stock has fallen 34%, reflecting heightened volatility in the small-cap segment. The weakness has been even more pronounced over longer periods, with the stock down 53% in the last six months and 55% over the past three months, signalling a prolonged correction phase.

At its current 52-week low of ₹37, the stock is now trading 65% below its lifetime high of ₹105.42, which it had touched in July 2025. The steep decline places the stock firmly in bearish territory in the near term.

However, despite the recent correction, Magellanic Cloud remains a notable multibagger over the long run. The stock has delivered a staggering 1000% return over the last five years.