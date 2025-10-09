1000% returns in five years! PSU stock Hindustan Copper hits 52-week high as copper prices climb to record high

Hindustan Copper share price jumped over 6% on Thursday, led by strong buying momentum, amid rising copper prices. Hindustan Copper shares rallied as much as 6.37% to a fresh 52-week high of ₹363.95 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in the multibagger PSU stock was supported by heavy volumes. Around 3 crore Hindustan Copper shares changed hands on stock exchanges on October 9, significantly higher than its over week average trading volumes of 1 crore shares, and one month average volumes of 2 crore shares.

Hindustan Copper share price comes amid a surge in global copper prices. LME copper prices spiked to a 16-month high on the back of multiple factors, including the outage at Freeport’s Grasberg mine, a weakening US dollar, and interest rate cuts by the global central banks to boost their economies, thus strengthening the metal’s outlook.

In the domestic market as well, MCX copper prices jumped to a record high of ₹1,013 level, with analysts expecting further gains.

The state-run Hindustan Copper is the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining, and holds all the operating mining leases for copper ore in the country. In FY25, the company produced 3.47 mt of ore. By expanding mines, it expects to ramp up production to 4.35 mt in FY26, and cross 12 mt by FY30-31.

Hindustan Copper is poised to benefit from rising global copper prices amid tightening supply and robust domestic demand driven by infrastructure and EV expansion.

“As India’s only vertically integrated copper producer, it stands to gain margin leverage from higher prices and its planned capacity expansion. I maintain a positive outlook on Hindustan Copper shares, with potential revenue growth of ₹50–55 crore, though risks from cost inflation, execution delays, and price volatility remain key watch factors,” said market expert Avinash Gorakshakar.

Technical Outlook Hindustan Copper share price is breaking out of a 311-day-long cup and handle pattern, with an open equal to low formation, indicating strong buying interest from the start of the session, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Volumes have surged over 300% above the 50-day average, confirming institutional participation behind the move. The structure remains bullish, supported by firm momentum indicators and aligned moving averages. A sustained close above ₹340 will confirm the breakout’s strength and open upside potential towards ₹400 – 440 levels in the near term,” said Jain.

Any pullback toward the breakout zone should be viewed as a buying opportunity on bullish evidence, he added.

Hindustan Copper Share Price Performance Hindustan Copper share price has rallied 47% in one month and 36% in three months. The PSU stock has surged 83% in six months and is up more than 45% in 2025 so far. Hindustan Copper share price has delivered multibagger returns of 141% in two years, and nearly 1,000% in five years.

At 11:55 AM, Hindustan Copper share price was trading 5.10% higher at ₹359.60 apiece on the BSE.