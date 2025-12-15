1000% YTD return! Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit after this order book update

Multibagger stock: Multibagger stock Elitecon International share price hit a 5% upper circuit of ₹114.84 on Monday, December 15 after the company announced that it has secured a major long-term export contract valued at $97.35 million, equivalent to roughly ₹875 crore. This is its sixth straight session of 5% upper circuit

Elitecon International’s announced that it has been awarded a two-year supply contract from Yuvi International Trade FZE, a United Arab Emirates–based entity. The company stated that the agreement covers the supply of cigarettes, premix sheesha, hookah tobacco, smoking mixtures, and other tobacco-allied products. The contract also includes a one-year lock-in period and will support steady export volumes throughout its duration.

Elitecon International: New Order Win The company highlighted that the deal will help improve capacity utilisation and streamline planning for manufacturing and logistics. It also strengthens Elitecon’s position in the Middle Eastern markets, where demand for tobacco-allied products continues to show resilience.

Managing Director Vipin Sharma said the long-term order demonstrates sustained global demand for the company’s product portfolio. “This long-term supply order provides the company with steady export visibility over the contract period and reflects continued demand for its products in international markets. The agreement supports efficient utilisation of capacities, stable operations, and strengthens our presence in Middle Eastern markets while aligning with our long-term growth strategy,” he stated in the exchange communication.

The filing also clarified that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Cryo Private Limited, is authorised to manufacture, store, handle, and ship products on behalf of Elitecon International under the terms of the agreement. The contract becomes effective on January 1, 2026, and will remain valid for two years, unless terminated earlier.

Elitecon International Q2 Results Elitecon International reported a robust performance for the September quarter of 2025 (Q2FY26), delivering sharp growth across key financial metrics.

Net sales for the quarter surged 318% to ₹2,192.09 crore, while net profit climbed 63% to ₹117.20 crore compared with Q1FY26, underscoring strong operational momentum.

For the first half of FY26, the company’s sales jumped 581% to ₹3,735.64 crore, and net profit rose 195% over H1FY25, reflecting sustained demand and improved scale of operations.

Elitecon International Share Performance The multibagger stock has soared 1000% in 2025 YTD and over 1,200% in the last 1 year. It has also rallied 119% in past 6 months. However, in recent times, it has been under pressure, down 38% in past 3 months and 15% in last 1 month.