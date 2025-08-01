10,100% rally in 5 years, this stock jumps on strong Q1 results. Check details

Shares of multibagger stock Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd. gained nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Friday, August 1, after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). The stock climbed as much as 4.8 percent to hit a high of ₹535.75, riding on improved profitability and operational strength.

Q1 Result Highlights The company’s net profit more than tripled year-on-year to ₹67 crore in Q1, compared to ₹20 crore in the same period last year. The bottom line was also supported by a sharp increase in other income, which rose to ₹20 crore from ₹4 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to ₹88.3 crore, more than double the ₹42.3 crore reported in Q1FY25. Revenue for the quarter saw a robust 64.4 percent growth, rising to ₹529.3 crore from ₹322 crore last year, indicating strong order execution and demand momentum.

EBITDA margins expanded significantly, improving by over 360 basis points to 16.7 percent from 13.1 percent a year ago, underlining better operational efficiency and cost control.

Stock Performance Overview Despite the broader market volatility, the stock has continued to reward investors. Though it remains over 17 percent below its 52-week high of ₹650.23 touched in January 2025, it has surged 37 percent over the past one year. The stock’s 52-week low stands at ₹299, seen in September 2024.

In the year-to-date period, however, the stock is down 11.4 percent. But the long-term story is nothing short of spectacular. Over the last five years, Transformers & Rectifiers has delivered a staggering 10,100 percent return. This means that an investment of ₹1 lakh made five years ago would now be worth more than ₹1 crore.