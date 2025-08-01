Subscribe

10,100% rally in 5 years! This stock jumps on strong Q1 results. Check details

Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd. shares rose nearly 5% on August 1 following strong Q1FY26 results. Net profit tripled to 67 crore, driven by increased other income and robust revenue growth of 64.4%, reaching 529.3 crore, indicating improved profitability and operational strength.

Pranati Deva
Published1 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Advertisement
10,100% rally in 5 years, this stock jumps on strong Q1 results. Check details
10,100% rally in 5 years, this stock jumps on strong Q1 results. Check details(Pexel)

Shares of multibagger stock Transformers & Rectifiers Ltd. gained nearly 5 percent in intraday trade on Friday, August 1, after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26). The stock climbed as much as 4.8 percent to hit a high of 535.75, riding on improved profitability and operational strength.

Advertisement

Q1 Result Highlights

The company’s net profit more than tripled year-on-year to 67 crore in Q1, compared to 20 crore in the same period last year. The bottom line was also supported by a sharp increase in other income, which rose to 20 crore from 4 crore.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 88.3 crore, more than double the 42.3 crore reported in Q1FY25. Revenue for the quarter saw a robust 64.4 percent growth, rising to 529.3 crore from 322 crore last year, indicating strong order execution and demand momentum.

Advertisement

EBITDA margins expanded significantly, improving by over 360 basis points to 16.7 percent from 13.1 percent a year ago, underlining better operational efficiency and cost control.

Stock Performance Overview

Despite the broader market volatility, the stock has continued to reward investors. Though it remains over 17 percent below its 52-week high of 650.23 touched in January 2025, it has surged 37 percent over the past one year. The stock’s 52-week low stands at 299, seen in September 2024.

In the year-to-date period, however, the stock is down 11.4 percent. But the long-term story is nothing short of spectacular. Over the last five years, Transformers & Rectifiers has delivered a staggering 10,100 percent return. This means that an investment of 1 lakh made five years ago would now be worth more than 1 crore.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets10,100% rally in 5 years! This stock jumps on strong Q1 results. Check details
Read Next Story