1035% surge in a year! Small-cap stock announces interim dividend, fixes record date. Check details

Stock Market today: A small-cap stock that has surged 1035% in a year has announced an interim dividend and also fixed a record date. Check details about Aayush Wellness Limited.

Small-cap stock Aayush Wellness—interim dividend and record date details Small-cap stock Aayush Wellness on Wednesday, 30 July 2025, announced the outcome of the board meeting for the declaration of interim dividend. In its release on the BSE, or Bombay Stock Exchange, and the Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited, Aayush Wellness announced that its board of directors has considered and approved declaring an interim dividend of Rs. 0.025 (two and a half paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 01 (one rupee only) for the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Small-cap stock Aayush Wellness record date for dividend - The board has set Tuesday, August 5, 2025, as the record date for determining eligible members to receive the interim dividend.

The record date implies that for investors to be added to the list of eligible shareholders for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors had to purchase stock in these companies at least one day before the record date. i.e., investors will have to buy shares of Aayush Wellness on or before Monday, 04 August 2025, to be eligible to receive a dividend.

Small-cap stock Aayush Wellness—Dividend payout date The interim dividend will be paid on or before August 28, 2025, to qualifying shareholders as of the record date.

Small-cap stock Aayush Wellness share price movement Aayush Wellness saw its share price open at ₹218.80 on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the small-cap stock Aayush Wellness was almost 2% lower than the previous day's closing price of ₹223.25. Since ₹218.80 also remained to be the lower price band of the Aayush Wellness share price, the small-cap stock Aayush Wellness was locked in the lower circuit.

Aayush Wellness, though, has corrected from the 52-week, or 1-year, high price of ₹267.30 seen in July 2025 itself. However, the small-cap stock Aayush Wellness, having bounced multifold from a 52-week low of ₹18.68, has given multibagger returns to the investors. The stock is up 1036% during the last year.