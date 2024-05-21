104 companies with above 50x PE, 9 with above 100x: Kotak warns of high P/E multiples in Indian equity market
Kotak Institutional Equities warns of high P/E multiples in Indian equity market, with 104 companies trading above 50X P/E and 9 above 100X P/E.
The Indian equity market appears to be exhibiting a sense of benevolence or complacency, as fundamental issues like market size and profitability are being sidelined in favor of an obsession with growth narratives, observed Kotak Institutional Equities. In the current scenario, it pointed out that valuation methodologies have low or no linkage to fundamentals, which makes high multiples palatable, no matter how outrageous the implied math for underlying parameters becomes at higher multiples.
